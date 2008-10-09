Working For Barry Diller Is Awesome, Williamsburg Edition

Dan Frommer

We know that Barry Diller is supposed to make grown men cry. But we keep seeing evidence that working for Barry’s CollegeHumor/Connected Ventures is pretty cool: You get to host beer pong tournaments and party with chimpanzees.

We are also intrigued by whatever is going on in this picture — apparently the set of a new CollegeHumor TV original video — at the “surprisingly hipster-friendly” Turkey’s Nest Tavern in Williamsburg, filled with plastic ball-pit balls.

