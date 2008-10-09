Working For Barry Diller Is Awesome, Williamsburg Edition

We know that Barry Diller is supposed to make grown men cry. But we keep seeing evidence that working for Barry’s CollegeHumor/Connected Ventures is pretty cool: You get to host beer pong tournaments and party with chimpanzees.
We are also intrigued by whatever is going on in this picture — apparently the set of a new CollegeHumor TV original video — at the “surprisingly hipster-friendly” Turkey’s Nest Tavern in Williamsburg, filled with plastic ball-pit balls.
See Also:
Working For Barry Diller Is Awesome
CollegeHumor Finally Graduates To MTV
Digg Visits NYC, Loses Drinking Game
Jake And Amir: CollegeHumor’s Lo-Fi Funny Guys
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.