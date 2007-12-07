Working For Barry Diller Is Awesome

We’ve been hearing chatter that the Connected Ventures/College humour team aren’t having a great time working for Barry Diller’s IAC. Argument in favour of this proposition: Two of the four guys Barry bought a year ago have left this fall. Argument against: Look at these pictures from their holiday party last weekend! They had a monkey! That looks pretty great to us.

Below, a shot of CH’s Ricky Van Veen with Louie the monkey and The Office’s B.J. Novak. After the jump, Louie with a woman we think may be Julia Allison.

