A YouTuber made a Captain America shield that really works

James Grebey, Stephen Parkhurst

Captain America’s weapon of choice is his iconic, star-spangled shield. The Marvel hero can hurl it at a baddie and then summon it back to his arm. Now, YouTuber the Hacksmith can too.

He constructed a version of the shield that uses powerful electromagnets to stick to his arm. When they’re turned on, the electromagnets are capable of lifting over 3,000 pounds, but the range isn’t that big. The bracer can only be powered up for three minutes at a time, otherwise they will overheat and leave Captain America helpless.

