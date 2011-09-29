WORKING AT YAHOO: 'Cringe As You Wake Up Every Morning To Come To Work'

Yahoo is dealing with plenty of issues including a possible CEO search, a potential sale of some assets, and the general sentiment that the board has no clue.The employees are noticing.
The reviews on Glassdoor.com are not horrible — the company gets an average rating of 3.2 — but some of the specifics are pretty damning.
For example: “Anybody decent who comes from other decent engineering org, cannot survive here unless you have the stomach to digest this absolute rot!”
And some advice to senior management: “stop moving furniture in the house and start building new, useful things.”
We waded through to give you an idea of the inner workings. All the reviews we picked have been posted since the beginning of August.
Pros
Great people and a positive company culture. Nice perks like free fancy coffee drinks and regular company parties. For me personally, I thought all my bosses were generous and fair.
Cons
The constant spectre of layoffs brought down morale. Many of my close friends at the company got laid off. There were too many organizational re-orgs which didn't really make any difference.
Advice to Senior Management
Be honest with your employees when the company is going through difficult times. Everyone knew the issues going on, so we'd rather hear the truth rather than a bunch of everything-is-wonderful cheerleading.
Pros
Nice place, great technology, good food.
Cons
If you're a program manager, you are treated badly. Only programmers have any status at all. You are a temp employee.
Advice to Senior Management
The board should be replaced with people that work in the industry, and instead of trying to find a CEO that can optimise today's problem (revenue generation), try finding someone who is a good leader.
Advice to Senior Management
- I think the upper management has too much ego and does not care about small fries like us. Drop your egos and tough talks and show some substances.
Cons
Employees at Yahoo! work in cubicles. The interior is grey and purple which is pretty drab. When you work in a cubicle there really isn't any socialisation so connecting with other employees can be difficult.
Cons
Yahoo! no longer embraces tech innovation of any kind. Marketing innovation maybe, but they've intentionally abandoned tech innovation.
Advice to Senior Management
Get the word out about Yahoo, truly how good we are as a whole, not just the parts that are valuable in Wallstreet's eyes. Only when the heavy negativity stop will the talent drain slow down.
Pros
Free internet access from your desktop computer, unlimited filtered water... so drink up! Fridge is stocked with free milk. Fresh wood chips for coffee. Fancy Soda vending machines which charge you 0.50 cents or more. Free pinball and fooseball tables, if you are found using it... then your manager will lay you off or give you zero's for your review.
Cons
No salary increases for years, no promotions for years, they have you work like a dog nights/days/weekends with no thanks. All of management will tell you that they have no budget for anything (which are lies). This is by far the worst tech company I have every worked at. If you are unemployed and desperate for a job... you really should think hard before you accept an offer here (sometimes unemployment is better then this place).
Advice to Senior Management
Yahoo needs a re-boot, it's time to let go of everyone between manager level and Tim Morse. Yahoo could save so much money and probably turn a profit from the cost savings. Time to remove everyone from the board of directors, they have all failed the company. Any person off the street could take this 15B company and turn it around to be 150B, the problem is... you are going back to the same group of fools to get direction.
Cons
Most immature leadership ( a bunch of jokers and only in Yahoo, it is possible!) ; they say they do engineering but the VPs /leaders have not grown beyond website mindset; the company has lost it's direction long time back and the India leadership is just focussed on satisfying the US senior management ; they say that is execution):- Anybody decent who comes from other decent engineering org, cannot survive here unless you have the stomach to digest this absolute rot !
Advice to Senior Management
Quit .. by now you must have made enough money
Pros
Opportunity to work with great technologies. Good working environment. The width of ideas and depth of algorithms is terrific. The salary is competitive.
Cons
Yahoo has been unable to come up with great business ideas recently but I think they will soon do
Advice to Senior Management
Business ideas are key to taking Yahoo to the next level. Next to just pick the best ones and execute on all fronts on them.
Cons
You can get lost in the sea of people but you can still get noticed. Sometimes there are 'favourites' that get promoted and you may not agree but that happens with any company. After having seen how other companies work, I would have never left Yahoo!
Pros
no stress, work/life balance is good. gym is nice, i miss the free towel service there. oh, and bean tree drinks are awesome too
Cons
no way for junior engineers to provide feedback to either the product, or engineering efforts. you get treated like a robot who's sole responsibility is to translate a spec to code.
Advice to Senior Management
stop moving furniture in the house and start building new, useful things.
Pros
Great pay, great people, clean and relaxed (casual) atmosphere. Great networking opportunities, lots of peer-support resources.
Cons
Favoritism amongst management, no clear path to promotion/advancement/branching out. Poor communication between departments. Floor managers came off as passive-aggressive when handling important personnel issues.
