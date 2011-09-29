WORKING AT YAHOO: 'Cringe As You Wake Up Every Morning To Come To Work'

Tim Morse

Yahoo is dealing with plenty of issues including a possible CEO search, a potential sale of some assets, and the general sentiment that the board has no clue.The employees are noticing.



The reviews on Glassdoor.com are not horrible — the company gets an average rating of 3.2 — but some of the specifics are pretty damning.

For example: “Anybody decent who comes from other decent engineering org, cannot survive here unless you have the stomach to digest this absolute rot!”

And some advice to senior management: “stop moving furniture in the house and start building new, useful things.”

We waded through to give you an idea of the inner workings. All the reviews we picked have been posted since the beginning of August.

