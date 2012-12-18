Working At Twitter 'Feels Like Getting Dropped Blindfolded Into Downtown Tokyo'

Photo: stati.gram/makope0111

Working at Twitter is a lot like using Twitter, Mike Davidson writes in a recent post about his first month as VP of design at Twitter.With so much information constantly streaming through Twitter, it can be hard for users to consume all of it. But according to Davidson, Twitter employees seem to face a similar problem within the company’s own offices.



Davidson says Twitter is amazing in many ways, but it’s also a bit perplexing.

Davidson highlights the number of incredibly talented individuals who work there, the diversity of the design team, and the beauty of Twitter’s new headquarters in San Francisco.

But on the other hand, Davidson says there are a lot of things that happen at Twitter that he’s totally unaware of.

“Perhaps it’s just the combination of me being new and the company being so big, but I feel like I know about 1% of everything that goes on every day,” Davidson writes. “It feels like getting dropped blindfolded into downtown Tokyo.”

That’s why Davidson has been trying to learn as much as humanly possible about the company in order to avoid an awkward situation where someone asks him a question, and he’s not able to respond.

Davidson is also fascinated by how Twitter has been reshaping the company as a result of it increasing its number of employees by “something like 700% in only a couple of years.”

He notes how the company’s expansion has created opportunities for Twitter to extend its product and business into new areas. Still, he admits that “if you’re like [him], there is no shortage of things you wish Twitter would change, eliminate, add, or improve…”

