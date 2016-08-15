How to get a job at Netflix, and what it's like to work there

Netflix is famous for its unique company culture, which does not tolerate either failing employees or brilliant jerks.

This culture was outlined in a famous 2009 slide deck by CEO Reed Hastings that summarized Netflix’s management philosophy. And though the company has morphed since then, diving into original content and expanding across the globe, it has maintained a commitment to that culture.

That means that working at Netflix isn’t quite like working anywhere else, and neither is getting hired there.

In a recent Reddit AMA, a purported Netflix employee (who showed a photo of a redacted pay stub as proof), described what it was like to get hired and work there.

The interview:

“About 40-50% of the interview is about making sure your personality is compatible with our company culture. The rest is about making sure you’re technically capable … They flew me out and interviewed me for eight hours. It seemed really easy at the time, but I now realise that a lot of the questions were checking that my personality was a fit for the company. No crazy technical questions that I hate.”

Culture fit was a big part of the hiring:

“You’ll talk to about eight or so people, some from HR, some higher-ups, some of the team you’re applying to. Typically if even a single person doesn’t like you, it’s unlikely you’ll be hired. Ultimately the decision is with the team that’s hiring but it’s very rare for them to overrule a single ‘no.'”

No one cares where you went to school:

“I’m a college dropout. I haven’t heard a single person discuss education or degrees. When you’re working with people who have 5, 10, or even more years of experience education doesn’t matter anymore. It’s all about what problems you have the knowledge to solve.”

There’s independence with responsibility:

“At every other place I’ve worked, there’s a very strict hierarchy and everyone is working on whatever the orders from up high are. In a sense that’s also true at Netflix, but the orders are less orders and more context about what the big picture is and what is going on with the numbers. And everyone is expected to pitch in in their own way. You can give someone a problem and they can solve it without going back and asking you for the exact procedure.”

You have to perform:

“Netflix is definitely more cutthroat about firing ‘dead weight’ than every other company I worked for. If you’re not working out for whatever reason, there’s no reason to keep you.”

This person also said there weren’t any real “entry-level positions.” So if you were looking to get hired straight out of college, you’re probably out of luck. Though there are definitely people who have begun their Netflix careers in their mid-twenties.

If you want to take a look at Reed Hastings’ famous 2009 slide deck, scroll down:

