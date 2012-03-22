Working At Facebook Is Way More Awesome Than Apple

Photo: Facebook and Laughing Squid via Flickr

It turns out Facebook is a better workplace than Apple.”In terms of employee morale, it’s pretty clear Facebook beats Apple here,” Facebook engineer and former Apple software engineer Wei Yeh wrote on Quora.



That’s because Apple is extremely secretive — to the point that it will put employees on fake products until Apple trusts them.

Facebook is much more open and encourages employees to discuss things internally. Facebook trusts its employees not to leak critical secrets, either, Yeh said.

Here are some of the benefits:

Facebook employees have “very good visibility” into the company’s plans and are always informed about what’s going on.

Everyone sits in open areas

Mark Zuckerberg answers any questions from employees at weekly Q&A sessions on Fridays

At Apple, everything is “need to know confidential,” Yeh said.

For example, some of Yeh’s team mates (he was working on an internal Mac OS crash aggregation and reporting website) didn’t know about new features in its latest Lion operating system until Jobs announced them on stage.

“You had to pass through badged door after badged door to get anywhere,” he said. “I was not allowed in the iOS areas, even though people from iOS teams could come by the Mac OS areas.”

