Working On Bing Is Like Being At An Awesome Startup With A Fantastic VC

Why is Microsoft plowing ahead with its battle against Google in the world of search?Sean Suchter, who leads Bing’s social search division, tells us, “This is right up our alley. Microsoft is good at tackling the really hard, really big problems.” He later adds, “It’s the perfect problem for Microsoft to solve.”



We didn’t know search was a problem. It seems to work fine for us.

“No question it’s a challenge,” to dethrone Google, says Sean. “It takes will and capital, that’s why you need the backing of executives” — which Microsoft has.

Sean swung through SAI HQ to talk about the company’s social search efforts. He’s in charge of integrating public Facebook data, Twitter updates, and other “social” elements into Bing.

Twitter’s monetization plans seemed to impress Sean. He says he will definitely consider integrating Twitter’s ads into Bing’s Twitter search results.

Sean was at Yahoo until a year and a half ago. Now that he’s at Microsoft, he’s having “a fantastic time.” He says “Bing is like a startup inside Microsoft. We work in a Silicon Valley style, online startupy style, but we have this fantastic VC in Microsoft.”

For his sake, and the sake of Microsoft’s shareholders, let’s hope this startup does better than other startups that tried tackling search.

