Working At Apple: Nothing Special, Unless You're Working On One Of Steve Jobs' Pet Projects

If you’re lucky enough to get a job offer from Apple, Google, and Microsoft, what should you do?



If you’re a true believer in Apple, and you’re going to be working a project Steve Jobs cares about, then take the Apple job.

Otherwise, you might want to think twice. Google’s perks and benefits seem to be better than Apple. And Microsoft’s health benefits are supposedly amazing. Apple’s don’t seem to be anything special.

Facebook employee Chad Little used to work for Apple. He detailed what Apple’s internal corporate culture is like on Q&A site Quora. Chad’s ex-coworker, Justin Maxell, also chipped with some details. (Justin is now at Mint.com, heading up mobile.)

Here’s what it’s like inside Apple according to the two ex-employees:

Unless Steve Jobs personally cares about your project, it’s the usual big company politics and bureaucracy. Says Little, “If you have a project that Steve is not involved in, it will take months of meetings to move things forward. If Steve wants it done, it’s done faster than anyone thinks is humanly possible. The best way to get any cross departmental work done was to say its for Steve and you’d probably have it the same day.”

Apple product launch days are thrilling. You bust your butt to get your part of the project ready for launch. On launch day everyone gathers in the cafe and watches the big event together.

Apple employees believe they are changing the world.

You work for Apple when you work at Apple. Don’t try to make it about you, or spill secrets. Here’s Maxwell’s take: “You are part of something much bigger than you. The ideas you talk about in the hall, the neat tricks you figured out in CSS, the new unibody machining technique, that’s part of your job, something you are paid to do for Apple’s success, not something you need to blog about to satisfy your ego. Don’t fuck it up for everyone.

Apple’s benefits and perks blow. There’s a cafe, but it costs. There’s an on-campus gym, but it costs too. Apple sells cheap PB&J, though — only $0.25. Once a year you can get a computer at a 25% discount. You get 3 15% discounts for friends and family. There’s an on-campus store where software is 50% off. Someone once asked Steve Jobs about the crappy benefits. His response, according to Little, “it’s my job to make your stock go up so you can afford these things.”

