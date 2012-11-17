Working At Amazon: No Free Food, And A Low Salary

Photo: AP

Amazon shuns the perks that are now standard at most big tech companies and startups.There is no free food at the company, and salaries are relatively low.



CEO Jeff Bezos tells Fortune, “We pay very low cash compensation relative to most companies … We also have no incentive compensation of any kind. And the reason we don’t is because it is detrimental to teamwork.”

How low are the base salaries? The second highest paid employee at the company, Jeff Wilke, who runs the North American consumer business, has a base salary of $165,000 per year.

Why does he stick around then? Well, Amazon believes people work there because they work on big ideas, and big projects.

Also, employees can get big compensation packages from restricted stock units. Wilke may have a low salary, but he’s got $20 million in stock, according to Fortune.

So, the pay might be low, but it’s not like people are going poor at Amazon.

