What it's really like to be a professional Santa Claus

Courtesy of Jim Manning

What's the market like for a freelance Santa, and how does the job compare to a mall Santa?

I'm fortunate to be in the Boston market. It's an older area where there are a lot of kids, and there's this history of Santa Claus here. Like, Santa Claus has always lit the tree on the Boston Commons.

I don't know what other areas are like, although I talked to a great Santa Claus in Dallas and he keeps just as busy. But I like the market I'm in because I get to go all over New England. The majority of my events are within 25 miles of Boston, but it's a big market.

I like being a private-events Santa. I like the events themselves. For me it fits -- I'm high-energy and I really like putting on a show.

For mall Santas, there are advantages and disadvantages. No. 1, steady paycheck. No. 2, it starts the day after Halloween, so those guys are getting paid for eight weeks of work. You know where you're going to be, and you really just need to sit.

Malls tend to favour real-bearded Santas. I'm a designer-bearded Santa. And you'll notice I didn't say fake beard. I try not to take it too seriously, but I have a really beautiful beard. Not every Santa's real beard looks as good as the Santa in 'Miracle on 34th Street,' for example.

A little secret about mall Santas: They never stay in their area. Like the Burlington Massachusetts Santa -- he comes from Georgia. Another Santa from Boston goes out to Minnesota. The Cambridge Santa comes from Ohio. So they never like the Santas to be where they're from, because they don't want people recognising them, which makes perfect sense. But it can be very isolating to be a mall Santa. Also, I don't want to sit for 12 hours. Again, I'm a little younger -- maybe when I'm older that's what I'll want. But to me sitting for 12 hours, even with plenty of breaks, is not the ideal.

And I feel like I'm the Boston Santa. I walk down the street in full Santa, and everybody's honking and waving. Don't get me wrong, I enjoy the attention and I enjoy playing that character. But for me the private events are more interesting. I get to do wedding proposals, which is really fun! The best is when the guy hands me the ring -- they will have me carry it in in my bag -- and they realise they're handing over a $10,000 ring to a stranger they have never met. One guy insisted on keeping my driver's licence. I'm like, 'I'm not stealing your ring, buddy!''

One place even flew me in by helicopter. I've ridden in fire trucks, horse and buggies, and of course the requisite reindeer -- very irritable animals, and they spit, just an FYI.