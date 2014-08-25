Workflow Startup BugHerd Just Landed $1 Million In Funding

BugHerd founders Alan Downie and Matt Milosavljevic. Image: Supplied.

Bug tracking startup BugHerd has just raised $1 million in a series A round funded by investors including Tank Stream Ventures, Starfish Ventures, and US-based 500 Startups.

With more than 50,000 users worldwide, the company said the funds will be used to develop the task management system behind BugHerd.

“There are plenty of bug trackers and project management tools out there, but they tend to put a focus solely on the development team, forgetting that there are other people involved in the project. This is a dilemma we can solve,” BugHerd CEO Alan Downie said.

Tank Stream investor manager Rui Rodrigues said he chose to pump some funding into the startup because it’s a SAAS product which is looking to transform online projects in a collaborative way.

“The main reason was because of the team behind it and their approach to building a product. We felt their approach was very compelling in the sense that they’re trying to build a product which simplifies and lowers the barriers to their users – that’s a completely different approach compared to the existing tools in the market which are very demanding in terms of technical skills,” he said.

“They’ve taken the approach that the tools that they’ve developed need to be able to be used by people with no technical skills whatsoever, which has opened them a lot of new opportunities in terms of the market. Lots of their users are from digital agencies so not necessarily the core technical developers that they targeted at the beginning.”

The company was founded by Downie and Matt Milosavljevic in 2011 with the vision of managing website development issues quickly.

