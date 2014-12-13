Workflow Is The Most Impressive Productivity App We've Ever Seen

Imagine you could create a single button on your iPhone that does whatever you want.

Want to order an Uber for your next Calendar event? Easy. Want a button designated for calling mum? Done. Wish you could tap a button and get directions to the nearest coffee shop? Who wouldn’t. Want to tweet the last photo you took, or song you’re listening to? Just drag and drop each step of the process inside of Workflow and it turns into its own app.

That’s the concept behind Workflow, a new app designed to save you time by allowing you to string together various tasks and combine them into one action. You can then turn that action into an app on your homescreen, or add it to your iPhone’s share screen so you always have quick access.

That’s the best thing about Workflow: it’s flexible. There’s support for over 150 actions, so practically anything you normally do on your iPhone can be stringed together into one sequence that can be carried about with the touch of a button.

Since Workflow can appear a little complicated to those who have never used an automation app before like IFTTT, there’s a helpful gallery of shortcuts to get you started.

Once you understand how easy it is to create a button that turns your last three photos into a GIF, it’s easy to realise you can thread another action and create a button that turns your last three photos into a GIF and then posts it to Twitter. And that’s just the beginning, the possibilities are practically endless.

Not everyone is going to want to use Workflow in the same way, and that’s fine. Workflow just makes sure it can offer everyone the ability to streamline how you use your phone, however that might look.

Workflow is what you make it, and it’s nice to finally have an automation app this powerful that plays nicely with iOS.

To start creating your own shortcuts, you can download Workflow for $US2.99 over at the App Store.

