INFOGRAPHIC: Nearly Half Of All Workers Think Performance Reviews Are A Total Waste Of Time

The employee engagement and communications company GuideSpark has released the results of a survey finding that for many workers and managers, performance reviews just aren’t all that valuable.

GuideSpark received feedback from 325 employees across a number of industries, including healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and education. It found that 57% of managers felt performance reviews are “a time sink,” while 45% of employees said they were “a total waste of time.”

The main issue seems to be a lack of communication about what performance reviews are created to achieve and how employees are supposed to be evaluated.

GuideSpark, which uses technology to help companies educate workers about benefits and compensation plans, reports that 60% of employees don’t understand how their performance is evaluated relative to their coworkers and that about a third of managers don’t know how to talk to their direct reports about compensation.

Here’s an infographic GuideSpark shared with us detailing the rest of its findings:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.