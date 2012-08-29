Workers Reveal The Most Annoying Office Elevator Etiquette

Photo: Benimoto via flickr

Everyone has an elevator story. It’s either too slow or too crowded or someone awkward is on board and you’re trapped for the next few minutes with them. Who knows what can happen in those few minutes.



Out of the 3,800 workers included in a nationwide CareerBuilder survey, 35 per cent of respondents agreed that the most annoying elevator etiquette comes down to talking on a cell phone.

They simply don’t want to hear your conversation.

Workers also cite not “holding the door open when others are running to get on the elevator” (33 per cent) as the next most annoying habit. Ironically, 16 per cent of respondents actually admitted to “purposely closing the elevator door” when they witness the exact incident occurring.

Here are other habits that workers listed as most annoying:

Standing too close when there is plenty of room in the elevator (32 per cent).

Squeezing into an already crowded elevator (32 per cent).

Not stepping off the elevator to let other people out (27 per cent).

Holding the elevator doors open for an extended period of time while waiting for someone else to get on (26 per cent).

Cutting in line to get on the elevator when other people have been waiting longer (23 per cent).

Taking the elevator to go up one or two floors instead of using the stairs (20 per cent).

Pushing the wrong button, so the elevator stops at more floors (17 per cent).

Facing away from the elevator door, instead of toward the door like everyone else (7 per cent).

