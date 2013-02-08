Tel Aviv Workers Painted A Handicapped Spot Around A Car, Then Towed It

The City of Tel Aviv apologized to an Israeli woman for towing her car, after she produced video showing municipal workers had painted a handicapped spot around the vehicle after she parked it legally.



Hila Ben Baruch found security video from a building across the street and complained to the city, in an effort to avoid a fine, NPR reported. The video shows the workers changing the lines to grey and adding a handicapped symbol.

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the city said, “We apologise for the distress and will examine our conduct for the future, so that these kinds of things won’t happen again.”

Ben Baruch’s ticket was canceled.

Watch the incriminating video:



