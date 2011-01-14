Workers' Lack of Sleep Costs Employers Millions Of Dollars Each Year

Photo: orphanjones via Flickr

A work limitations study by Mark Rosekind and Debra Lerner from a few years back shows most employees don’t get enough sleep. More than that, the researchers discovered sleep deprivation costs employers millions of dollars due to a lack of productivity each year.Of the 4,200 workers surveyed, most said they needed 7.6 hours of sleep but were only getting 6.4 hours. 10 per cent reported having insomnia and 40-five per cent said they did not sleep well.



Performance and productivity were significantly lower among workers who reported having insomnia. The study also found that this lack of drive cost employers $2-$3,000 per sleep-deprived worker and cost the four companies studied an estimated $54 million per year.

Patrick Skerrett over at Harvard Business Review writes about the findings.

“Writing in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, the researchers estimated that lost productivity due to poor sleep cost $3,156 per employee with insomnia and averaged about $2,500 for those with less severe sleep problems. Across the four companies, sleep-related reductions in productivity cost $54 million a year. This doesn’t include the cost of absenteeism–those with insomnia missed work an extra five days a year compared to good sleepers.”

Hitting the sack earlier will not only benefit your employer, it will also benefit you. Other studies have shown that sleep is one of the main ingredients for a happy life and that one of the keys to ultimate success is taking naps. Sleeping more also lowers your stress levels and keeps you healthy.

For tips on how to get more sleep and more on the study, head on over to HBR >>

