How Workers In The UK Are Getting Crushed In One Chart

An important nugget here from Markit on the bad situation in the UK for workers. Annual wage growth is running far behind the rate of inflation, which means that on a “real” basis, workers are making less and less.



UK inflation running at 2.9% while regular pay grows at an average annual rate of just 0.9% http://t.co/b2YPJ1VaL5 pic.twitter.com/OV9VtfDzDd — Markit Economics (@MarkitEconomics) July 16, 2013

It’s worth noting that this is not the case in the US, where real wage growth in late 2011, and has turned positive.

