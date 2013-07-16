How Workers In The UK Are Getting Crushed In One Chart

Joe Weisenthal

An important nugget here from Markit on the bad situation in the UK for workers. Annual wage growth is running far behind the rate of inflation, which means that on a “real” basis, workers are making less and less.

It’s worth noting that this is not the case in the US, where real wage growth in late 2011, and has turned positive.

fredgraph

