Workers Have Been Evacuated From Barangaroo After A Bomb Threat

There’s been a bomb threat reported at Barangaroo (Photo: Getty)

Workers have reportedly been evacuated after a bomb threat at the Barangaroo construction site in the Sydney CBD.

The threat was made at around 10am AEST, Fairfax reports, and staff were immediately evacuated. Hickson Road has been closed between Towns Place and Napoleon Street.

A police spokesperson told Business Insider a “police operation” was under way. “Our only statement when things like this are under way is that there’s a police operation,” the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story and this post will be updated as more details come to hand.

