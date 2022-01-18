Workers could soon strike if employers don't supply free RATs, unions warn, as some businesses pressure staff to return to work sick. Photo: Getty Images

Unions have called for improved working conditions including free RATs, N95 masks and improved ventilation.

A failure to deliver, the ACTU warned on Tuesday, could result in work stoppages.

The calls come after some businesses were found to be pressuring staff to return to work with COVID-19.

Workers are poised to strike if they don’t get access to free rapid antigen tests and other workplace safety measures, unions say, after a meat supplier forced its staff to continue working after testing positive to COVID-19.

After union heads met on Monday afternoon, the ACTU said workers would be encouraged to cease working if employers didn’t supply them with free RATs, N95 masks, “fixing” close contact definitions, restoring financial support for businesses and workers, and ensuring all work facilities have improved ventilation.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus told ABC News on Tuesday morning she understands RATs are hard to find right now, but that once supply issues are resolved, they will become an essential safety measure at work.

“When there is enough supply in a couple of weeks, and if you are working closely with someone all day and with customer-facing [jobs] as well, it is likely those RAT tests will become what is absolutely required in workplaces,” McManus said.

McManus said the response from employers, for the most part, has been antagonistic.

“They’re really pushing back a lot against some of this. The Australian Industry Group says a lot of it is simply unworkable, particularly the request for rapid antigen tests,” McManus said.

“They say employers can’t be expected to just provide a limitless supply of rapid antigen tests endlessly into the future and they say this really demonstrates a lack of understanding from the unions as to the current economic conditions, that some small businesses are really struggling and simply can’t afford to provide these tests,” she said.

“The ACTU says ideally the federal government would provide these tests to everybody for free and they say until that happens, someone has to pay for it and it should be the employers.”

In a statement on Monday, the ACTU called on all employers to undertake a new risk assessment for Omicron in consultation with their unions, workers and health and safety representatives.

“Union members will take whatever steps are necessary in their workplaces to ensure they are as safe as possible,” the union peak body said.

“Where employers do not fulfil their obligations, the union movement determines to do everything within its power to ensure the safety of workers and the community,” they said.

“This may include ceasing work or banning unsafe practices.”

Nick McIntosh, assistant national secretary at the Transport Workers Union, told Business Insider Australia scores of workers feel abandoned by the “let it rip” approach adopted by state governments, and that transport workers in particular feel “abandoned”.

“The pandemic doesn’t override the responsibility of employers to provide safe workplaces. We won’t ignore or tolerate serious safety breaches because of supply chain disruptions, and we will hold employers accountable,” McIntosh said.

“Unions have agreed that all employers must develop new COVID-safe plans in consultation with workers, which include appropriate PPE, cleaning protocols, social distancing, and free RATs where possible. In circumstances where employers refuse to take those obligations seriously, workers reserve the right to cease unsafe work,” he said.

“Free and accessible rapid tests are an important first step to protect transport workers, but we need a suite of measures to keep workers safe and supply chains open.”

Unions made urgent calls for the improvement of working conditions after workers at Teys Australia, a meat processing facility in South Australia that supplies Woolworths, were found to be pressured into working while positive with COVID-19.

The ACTU said the company, the country’s second-largest meat processing company, was forcing workers to wear yellow hair nets that signified their infection status.

The actions taken by the company were representative of similar activity in other countries by Cargill, the parent company that holds 50% ownership in Teys, the union claimed.

Michele O’Neil, president of the ACTU, said on Wednesday that the union saw this as a breach of current occupational health and safety (OHS) rules, which have shifted several times over the course of the pandemic.

Most recently, on January 13 the Morrison government said “essential” workers could show up for work after being considered a ‘close contact’ as long as they tested negative through a rapid antigen test and were asymptomatic.

The decision to expand the net of workers considered essential — including to workers in transport, freight, food logistics, healthcare and education — was widely seen as a response to a critical worker shortage that was hindering the availability of food in supermarkets and staff at hospitals.

On Sunday, Woolworths said it was temporarily suspending supply from Teys Australia’s South Australian abattoir, before re-commencing work with them again on Tuesday.