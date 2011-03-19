A New Yorker Is Suing His Boss For $2 Million Because Working In New Jersey Caused Him "Anguish"

The article in th NY Post.

Photo: NY Post, via PatsPapers

Fashion titan Elie Tahari is being sued for $2 million by a store manager who claims Tahari forced him to work in New Jersey.Working in the dirty Jers’ caused him serious emotional distress bordering on a breakdown, he says.



According to the New York Post (via PatsPapers), Thomas Horodecki claims that he was passed over for promotion because he’s not Jewish, and when he complained, he was essentially banished over the Hudson River.

He also claims that his Israeli-born supervisor (who’s married to the fashion house’s head designer) promoted less senior female Israeli staffers over him because he was Christian and Polish.

He alleges that he was hauled out of Elie Tahari in Manhattan’s Saks Fifth Avenue because he protested the promotions.

And when he was installed in the designer’s section at New Jersey outposts of Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales and Neiman Marcus, all despair broke loose.

New Jersey is like, so gross, that it drove him “crazy.”

His complaints are as follows, from the NY Post :

It was the smog. It was depressing driving to Jersey. The traffic was horrendous on Route 4, and they are pretty bad drivers. The stores are kind of cheesy for the most part. New York City has everything when it comes to fashion, especially Saks. And when it comes to styling, let’s just say Jersey is difficult. Fashion it is not!

Mentally, I just started going crazy. I had a breakdown. I was crying to my partner. Depression set in. I couldn’t go to work anymore. I’m presently seeing a psychologist and [I’m] on Zoloft.

Horendecki may have been more suited to Goldman Sachs, where they send their bankers to and from Jersey in super-luxe private ferries >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.