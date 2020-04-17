How blue-collar employees at a New York stone yard became owners of the company they work for

John D. Tulenko

  • Employee-owned companies are ones in which shares of the company are transferred to workers, making them the owners.
  • One employee-owned company, Brooklyn Stone and Tile, thinks its ownership structure could help it during the coronavirus work crisis.
  • Although some of the staff is on temporary leave, workers there feel more empowered because they are more involved in decision-making.
