How blue-collar employees at a New York stone yard became owners of the company they work for

- Employee-owned companies are ones in which shares of the company are transferred to workers, making them the owners.
- One employee-owned company, Brooklyn Stone and Tile, thinks its ownership structure could help it during the coronavirus work crisis.
- Although some of the staff is on temporary leave, workers there feel more empowered because they are more involved in decision-making.
