Worker In Critical Condition After Falling From Scaffolding At NYU Building

A worker has been hospitalized in critical condition after falling from scaffolding at a New York University building Friday afternoon.

He fell from scaffolding onto a lower roof, according to Jim Long of the FDNY.

NYU’s website says the building is undergoing facade repairs. The website for 19 University Place details the work being done: “Work will be performed by contractors using a swing scaffold to lower themselves down the side of the building.”

The building is located at University Place and East 8th Street near Washington Square Park.

