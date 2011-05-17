Worker Error May Have Led To Meltdown At Fukushima

Photo: AP

New documents released by TEPCO show chaos at the Fukushima Nuclear Facility in the aftermath of the March 11 quake.Alarms were going off everywhere. The logbook records dramatic moments: “The power-source trucks are stuck in traffic!”



“We’ve given up on venting operations. The radiation is just too high.”

During the panic a worker may have shut down the cooling system at reactor 1 to prevent cold water from damaging the hot steel of the reactor.

“It is possible that a worker may have manually closed the valve (of the isolation condenser) to prevent a rapid decrease in temperature, as is stipulated by a reactor operating guideline,” Tepco spokesman Hajime Motojuku told The Japan Times.

This was a mistake, however, as reactors are designed to withstand this procedure in case of an emergency, nuclear engineer Hiromi Ogawa tells Japan Times.

If true, this news would be favourable to GE which designed the reactors.

