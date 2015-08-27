Construction worker dies after fall at new Minnesota Vikings stadium

Tony Manfred
Vikings stadiumAP Images

One worker died and another was injured in a construction accident at the site of the new Minnesota Vikings stadium, the general contractor in charge of the project
 said in a statement.

The statement from Mortenson Construction:

Today at approximately 7:45 a.m. on the U.S. Bank Stadium construction site, two workers from Berwald Roofing were injured when they fell while performing roofing work on the north side of the building. The two workers immediately received medical attention on site and were transported to a local hospital. One of the workers died from his injuries and the second worker is in serious condition.

All work on the project has been stopped.

The Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted that a worker had fallen into a crevice.

 

 

 The team released the following statement:

Today is an extremely sad day for the Minnesota Vikings organisation and the entire stadium team. Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the individual who passed away, the worker who remains hospitalized, and the more than 1,000 dedicated construction workers who are on the site every day and are also affected by this accident.

