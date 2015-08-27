Construction worker dies after fall at new Minnesota Vikings stadium

One worker died and another was injured in a construction accident at the site of the new Minnesota Vikings stadium, the general contractor in charge of the project

said in a statement.

The statement from Mortenson Construction:

Today at approximately 7:45 a.m. on the U.S. Bank Stadium construction site, two workers from Berwald Roofing were injured when they fell while performing roofing work on the north side of the building. The two workers immediately received medical attention on site and were transported to a local hospital. One of the workers died from his injuries and the second worker is in serious condition. All work on the project has been stopped.

The Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted that a worker had fallen into a crevice.

Technical rescue at U S Bank stadium, one fell into a crevice on the roof and is trapped w/injuries

— Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 26, 2015

UPDATE U S Bank Stadium: fire crews assembling gear and making their way to trapped individual, 1 victim loaded into ambulance for transport

— Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 26, 2015

Scene of rescuers near construction accident at US Bank Stadium https://t.co/tlKYi17sms

— Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) August 26, 2015

The team released the following statement:

Today is an extremely sad day for the Minnesota Vikings organisation and the entire stadium team. Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the individual who passed away, the worker who remains hospitalized, and the more than 1,000 dedicated construction workers who are on the site every day and are also affected by this accident.

