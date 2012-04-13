Workday Steals VMware's CFO As It Prepares To Go Public

Mark Peek

Photo: VMware

Workday has pilfered VMware’s CFO Mark Peek. That’s another indication that Workday is on track to go public, maybe even sooner than expected.Peek was instrumental in taking VMware public in 2007.



In January, co-CEO Aneel Bhusri told the New York Times that the company is planning to go public this year.

Hiring Peek away from VMware shouldn’t have been a complete shock. Peek has been on the Workday board of directors since late 2011.

Workday is killing it with its human resources cloud apps. It has more than 250 large enterprise customers — including companies with as many as 200,000 employees. It reportedly doubled its revenues in 2011 to $300 million

Workday’s cloud competitors have already been snatched up: Oracle bought RightNow for $1.5 billion and SAP bought SuccessFactors for $3.4 billion. This all makes Workday one of 2012’s most highly anticipated IPOs in the enterprise software market.

See also: From The Ashes Of Oracle’s Hostile Takeover Of PeopleSoft, Workday Rose To Fight Back

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.