Ladies and Gents, We Have A New Billion-Dollar Startup

Photo: Workday (via Bloomberg West clip)

Human resources software company Workday announced an $85 million round of financing today.The story was first reported by Arik Hesseldahl at AllThingsD. His sources say the round was raised a $2 billion valuation. The California-based company has raised $250 million to date.

Workday raised the round from institutional investors who are eying the company’s 2012 IPO, including T. Rowe Price, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Janus, and Bezos Expeditions.

The company booked more than $150 million in billings in 2010, and that it will do about twice that this year.



Last month, Workday came in at #36 on our list of the 100 most valuable private tech companies with a $600 million valuation. Its new valuation would boost Workday up to #11.

See also: From The Ashes Of Oracle’s Hostile Takeover Of PeopleSoft, Workday Rose To Fight Back.

