Workday CEO David Duffield Only Pays Himself $35K In Salary

Workday is about to go public and the CEO’s salary information was revealed in documents filed with the SEC: $34,780.That’s also what Workday pays co-founder Aneel Bhusri.



As for bonuses, they each gave themselves a tiny $1,500. To compare, they paid the company’s COO, Michael Stankey, $1.2 million between salary, bonus and options awards.

Obviously neither of them need the money. When Oracle bought PeopleSoft in a hostile takeover for $10 billion in 2005, PeopleSoft founder Duffield landed on Forbes billionaire’s list. He’s worth about $1.3 billion.

Bhusri was a top executive of PeopleSoft when Oracle bought it. He went on to become an extremely successful VC with Greylock Partners, which included a two-year job as chairman of Data Domain, sold to EMC for $2.4 billion in 2009.

But they’ll both do all right in Workday’s IPO. Although Workday has not yet released information on the share target price, the IPO could raise about $400 million, according to the placeholder amount filed with the SEC. Duffield has over 4 million stock options and Bhusri has nearly 1.9 million.

Workday has also provided a living for two of Duffield’s 11 children. Michael Duffield is the company’s General Manager of Education & Government and earned $487,855 last year.

Duffield’s daughter, Amy Zeifang, also works part time for Workday. She leads the company’s charitable activities. Her pay wasn’t high enough that it needed to be disclosed to potential investors.

