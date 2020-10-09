A theme park in Japan is offering a 'workation' package that allows people to work remotely from its Ferris wheel

Eugene Hoshiko/AP Yomiuriland reopened in June and is now offering the chance for Japanese residents to work remotely.

Yomiuriland in Tokyo, Japan has announced that it will be offering an “Amusement Workation” package.

Starting at 1,900 yen ($US17.94), it is available from October 15 and will allow visitors to work poolside with access to outlets and WiFi.

It even includes an hour on the Ferris wheel, and guests will also have access to the rest of the theme park rides at an extra cost.

The package is currently only available to Japanese residents.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Thrill-seeking and work might not necessarily go hand-in-hand, however, one Japanese theme park has decided to open its doors to admit people looking to work from more unusual locations.

Yomiuriland, located in western Tokyo, is offering an “Amusement Workation” day package where guests can set up poolside work booths that include chairs, tables, WiFi, and outlets, CNN reports.

And if that wasn’t enough, the package also includes the option to work from the park’s Ferris Wheel â€” which is also decked out with WiFi â€” for up to an hour.

The package will be available from October 15 and will cost 1,900 yen ($US17.94) for one person, and 3,600 ($US34) for two.

Once the workday is done, visitors will be able to enjoy an evening of everything the theme park has to offer. This includes the “Bandit Area” which is home to its number one roller coaster Bandit, Laser Athletics, as well as their Sky Gondola and various other attractions.

It’s also important to note that each of these attractions come at an extra cost, all of which are outlined on Yomiuriland’s website.

Japan has been getting imaginative during the coronavirus pandemic by enticing residents with various remote working initiatives. Last month, the country made rentable workstations with WiFi available in several of its national parks in a bid to reconnect people with nature.

This is just the latest in a long list of countries that have also made “workation” packages available, and although Japan’s plans are currently only available to residents, there are several places, many in the Caribbean, that have opened their borders to visitors.

Earlier this year, Insider’s Sophie-Claire Hoeller reported that Barbados announced it was letting visitors work there remotely for a year, offering visas at a cost of $US2,000 for an individual and $US3,000 for family visas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.