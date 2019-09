<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Whether it be a big report, presentation, or an exam, there are the people who prepare for it weeks in advance, and then, there are the procrastinators. Watch these tried and tested tips on how to pull a classic all-nighter effectively. Produced by Justin Gmoser. Originally published in August 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.