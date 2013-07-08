Eventually, You'll Be Able To Get A Workout While Your Car Drives You To Work

Driverless cars may be years away, but that’s not stopping people from dreaming up ways of how they can change our cities and our lives.



Bryant Walker Smith, a member of the centre for Automotive Research at Stanford, envisions driverless cars functioning as an extension of the home, Nick Bilton of The New York Times reports:

“I could sleep in my driverless car, or have an exercise bike in the back of the car to work out on the way to work,” Smith said. “My time spent in my car will essentially be very different.”

You’d probably need to get a pretty large driverless car in order to fit an exercise bike in it. But we could also envision people doing crunches or sit-ups in the back seat, or even lifting weights.

Already, companies like Google, Audi, and Toyota are experimenting with self-driving cars. And California, Nevada, and Florida have all passed laws regarding driverless cars.

But for now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends that states only allow self-driving cars for testing purposes.

