Work Snacks Make You 7 Pounds Fatter Every Year

We Americans love our food. We also love to over-eat, especially when we’re bored.



The most exciting part of the day for many employees is the trip to the perpetually full candy bowl.

It sits in the office kitchen or on co-workers’ desks, gawking…tempting…

But don’t eat it. It’s making you fat.

Cornell University found that work snacks make employees pack on annual pounds, even though one-third of them are on diets.

One candy per day, even bite-sized bars, can add up to 7 pounds to your arse — er, mass.

The Early Show put the Cornell study to a test. DailyMail reports, “The Early Show producer Andrew Schultzman went to the candy dish six times, and said he thought he had only been once or twice.

He ended up adding an extra 600 calories to his diet. If he did that every day, he would end up packing on an extra 40 pounds a year.”

