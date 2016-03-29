Work has reportedly started on the next 'Grand Theft Auto' game

Rockstar ‘Grand Theft Auto V.’

Developer Rockstar Games has reportedly begun work on the next game in the “Grand Theft Auto” series, TechRadar reports.

The “Grand Theft Auto” series is one of the biggest franchises in gaming. The latest game, “Grand Theft Auto V,” brought in $800 million (£560 million) in revenue in its first 24 hours on sale, and has generated $2.3 billion (£1.6 billion) in revenue since its launch in 1997.

Right now development on what will presumably be called “Grand Theft Auto VI” is still in a “preliminary” stage, and no location for the game has been chosen yet.

It’s no surprise that there will be a new “Grand Theft Auto” game, but the TechRadar report does include details on an abandoned game that would have been set in Tokyo.

TechRadar says that Rockstar Games went as far as visiting Tokyo to do research for the abandoned game, but it decided that the city’s road system was “problematic” for a video game.

NOW WATCH: A man created a ball that extinguishes fire instantly after he survived a lethal hotel fire



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.