Don't Be Fooled By This Fake CNBC Article On Working From Home

There’s a virus going around Twitter that causes people to post links to what looks like a CNBC article on a supposedly lucrative “work from home” site.



The fake article by “Jennifer Wilson,” a pretty brunnette with a CNBC microphone, fooled us briefly, although the cnbc4newsworld.com/ URL was a red flag.

It begins reasonably by pointing out that most of those “work from home” sites are scams.

But when “Wilson” discovers a site that pays around $33 per hour (which, she warns, does not pay anything for the first week), we knew something was up. Sure enough every link in this article takes you to a dubious site called Home Business System.

