Work For Fred Wilson!

Want to work for Union Square Ventures‘ Fred Wilson — No. 3 on the Silicon Alley 100, famous Apple Store spy, and world-champion mechanical bull rider?



If so, you’re in luck: USV is hiring an analyst, which will take the place of the recently promoted Andrew Parker. (Andrew’s predecessor, Charlie O’Donnell, is another USV success story — his startup Path 101 just closed a $350,000 angel round.)

The analyst position at Union Square Ventures is a two year rotational assignment and a pre-MBA role. We hope that after working with us, that person would move to one of our portfolio companies or pursue an advanced degree. The primary responsibility of the Analyst at Union Square Ventures is to help us manage the day to day activities of the firm including: 1) Deal Structure Analysis, 2) Due Diligence, 3) Research/Market Awareness, 4) Quarterly and Annual Reporting.

Sound like your cup of tea? More here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.