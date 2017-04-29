7 smart shortcuts to use in your work email

Áine Cain/Business Insider

Sometimes, you end up sending a lot of similar emails over and over again. If that's the case, consider setting up some canned responses.

On Gmail, all you have to do is open up a new email draft, head to the bottom right, and click on the arrow (as illustrated above). From there, scroll to 'canned responses' and set up a form email by clicking 'new canned response.'

'When you are answering the same question or offering the same information repeatedly, create some macro shortcuts: the time-savings can be huge when you consider how much time most employees spend on email,' Kerr said. 'Or consider creating links to already prepared responses to regular requests.'

For starters, consider setting up a generic response letting people know when you've received their email.

'To avoid a person repeatedly sending emails your way, always let the person know you received their email a simple, 'Thank you Susan, got it,'' Kerr said. 'It will be appreciated and ultimately save both parties time and stress. And if you need more time responding properly to the email, at least let the sender know when you anticipate having an answer back to them.'