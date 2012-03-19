What It's Like To Work At Rokkan, The Trendy Video Game Agency

Photo: Mafia II

When video game makers Nintendo, 2K and Rockstar need a website or a digital campaign to promote a new release, they turn to Rokkan, an independent ad agency located in New York’s Chinatown.Rokkan has handled digital marketing assets for franchises such as Mafia II (pictured), BioShock, Duke Nukem and Final Fantasy.



As you can imagine, it’s a hot place to work.

The agency was founded in 2001 by John Noe and Charles Bae, who pitched their second client—Deutsche Bank Global Cash Management Group—before they even had a proper office. “I don’t think that they knew that. And we won that work,” says Noe.

The shop now has about 60 employees with annual revenues projected at about $10 million this year.

Rokkan—the name is a Japanese word meaning intuition—is always on the lookout for new hires, but finding people with the right skills is tough, even in a recession.

“People who are really good in this industry, advertising, they have the power to go wherever they want. They can stay at a place a year or less than a year and then say I want to go somewhere else now. It’s very easy for very talented people to hop around. And it makes sustaining a company very difficult,” says Bae.

