Work At BI -- Front-End Developer / Web Design Opening

Business Insider is looking for a highly skilled front-end developer / web designer to help us create new story experiences and solve business/design/tech problems. Ideal candidates will have a passion for design, a command of HTML and CSS, experience using Bootstrap, and knowledge of Less and/or Sass. Proficiency in Sass, Bootstrap, Javascript and JQuery are a plus. You will play a central role in designing and developing new forms of digital storytelling and exceptional interactive experiences.

We face exciting challenges every day due to the demands of our growing audience and the 24/7 news cycle. Business Insider is the largest business news publication in the U.S. and Australia, as measured by monthly unique visitors. Nearly 50 million people read BI every month, globally, so your hard work will reach the masses. The tech team is a close team that works hard and has fun.

Responsibilities:

Implement interfaces and web pages based on front-end guidelines

Work across desktop and mobile platforms

Look for ways to evolve the user experience in the form of smart design solutions and new user interactions

Work collaboratively with tech, product, and engineering teams to ensure concepts are delivered accordingly

Requirements:

Online portfolio that showcases 3+ years of digital design / front-end experience

Adobe Photoshop / Illustrator proficiency

Exceptional understanding of HTML, CSS

Experience using Bootstrap; k nowledge of Less and/or Sass

Fundamental understanding of GUI design and intuitive navigation schemes

Detail-oriented and have a passion for writing clean, well-documented markup

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and to keep abreast of innovative design trends and technologies

Strong understanding of mobile

Pluses:

Strong ping pong skills

Active accounts on Codepen, Dribbble, Behance, Github, Twitter, etc.

Proficiency in Sass, HTML 5, Bootstrap, Javascript and JQuery

Open source development projects

Experience using GIT or similar version control system

Responsive design experience

Experience with Angular, Knockout.js

Strong communication and presentation skills

A/B testing experience

Agile experience

This role is based in our New York office on Fifth Avenue. We offer a competitive salary and good benefits. Please apply online and let us know why you’re a good fit for the role.

