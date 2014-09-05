Work At BI -- Front-End Web Design Opening

Are you a front-end developer with a passion for design? Business Insider is looking for a highly skilled web designer to help us create new story experiences. Ideal candidates will have a solid understanding of design anda command of HTML and CSS. Experience using Sass, Bootstrap, Javascript and JQuery are a plus.You will play a central role in developing new forms of digital storytelling and exceptional interactive experiences. We are looking for someone with an enthusiasm for user experience. The ideal candidate enjoys guiding a project from planning to completion.
We face exciting challenges every day due to the demands of our growing audience and the 24/7 news cycle. Your work will reach millions of people — 40+ million every month around the globe. Business Insider is a dynamic company reaching the new generation of business leaders. We are a well-funded (including by Jeff Bezos) startup at the forefront of digital media. You’ll be joining a close team that works hard and has fun.
Responsibilities:
- Implement interfaces and web pages based on front-end guidelines
- Work across desktop and mobile platforms
- Look for ways to evolve the user experience in the form of smart design solutions and new user interactions
- Work collaboratively with tech, product, and engineering teams to ensure concepts are delivered accordingly
Requirements:
- Adobe Photoshop / Illustrator proficiency
- Exceptional understanding of HTML, CSS
- Fundamental understanding of GUI design and intuitive navigation schemes
- Detail-oriented and have a passion for writing clean, well-documented code
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and to keep abreast of innovative design trends and technologies
- 3+ years experience in interactive preferred
- Strong understanding of mobile
Plusses:
- HTML 5, Javascript and jQuery
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in web design
- Open source development projects
- Experience using GIT or similar version control system
- Responsive design experience
- Experience with Angular, Knockout.js, Bootstrap, and Sass
- Strong communication and presentation skills
- Events / community involvement
- A/B testing experience
- Agile experience
This role is based in New York — you will need to be able to work out of our office on Fifth Avenue. We offer a competitive salary and good benefits. Please apply online and let us know why you’re a good fit for the role.
