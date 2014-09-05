Work At BI -- Front-End Web Design Opening

Daniel Goodman Business Insider’s roof deck at our NYC HQ.

Are you a front-end developer with a passion for design? Business Insider is looking for a highly skilled web designer to help us create new story experiences. Ideal candidates will have a solid understanding of design anda command of HTML and CSS. Experience using Sass, Bootstrap, Javascript and JQuery are a plus.You will play a central role in developing new forms of digital storytelling and exceptional interactive experiences. We are looking for someone with an enthusiasm for user experience. The ideal candidate enjoys guiding a project from planning to completion.

We face exciting challenges every day due to the demands of our growing audience and the 24/7 news cycle. Your work will reach millions of people — 40+ million every month around the globe. Business Insider is a dynamic company reaching the new generation of business leaders. We are a well-funded (including by Jeff Bezos) startup at the forefront of digital media. You’ll be joining a close team that works hard and has fun.

Responsibilities:

Implement interfaces and web pages based on front-end guidelines

Work across desktop and mobile platforms

Look for ways to evolve the user experience in the form of smart design solutions and new user interactions

Work collaboratively with tech, product, and engineering teams to ensure concepts are delivered accordingly

Requirements:

Adobe Photoshop / Illustrator proficiency

Exceptional understanding of HTML, CSS

Fundamental understanding of GUI design and intuitive navigation schemes

Detail-oriented and have a passion for writing clean, well-documented code

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and to keep abreast of innovative design trends and technologies

3+ years experience in interactive preferred

Strong understanding of mobile

Plusses:

HTML 5, Javascript and jQuery

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in web design

Open source development projects

Experience using GIT or similar version control system

Responsive design experience

Experience with Angular, Knockout.js, Bootstrap, and Sass

Strong communication and presentation skills

Events / community involvement

A/B testing experience

Agile experience

This role is based in New York — you will need to be able to work out of our office on Fifth Avenue. We offer a competitive salary and good benefits. Please apply online and let us know why you’re a good fit for the role.

