How to work alongside someone more successful than you -- and not get jealous

Performance coach Jamie Edwards explains how being jealous of somebody more successful than you won’t help improve your career.
“Stop looking at it as ‘me against you.’ Look at it as ‘you are bringing out the very best in me,'” he told Business Insider.
“A really good question is ‘what can I learn from this individual?’ That will set you up. These people are put around you to help you go to a different level.”
Edwards is the founder of Trained Brain and has worked with elite sports stars like Gareth Bale and Joe Hart.
Produced by Claudia Romeo. Filmed by Leon Siciliano
More from Business Insider UK:
- Ex-Barclays CEO Bob Diamond is back with a surprise takeover of an old school City stockbroker
- The 21 global cities with the best infrastructure
- A struggling Chinese tech giant looking to make a big splash in the US is said to be selling off property to raise money
- Minister baffles experts with a leaked letter saying there’s only a ‘negligible’ chance of Russia attacking British elections
- 10 things in tech you need to know today (GOOG, AMZN, APPL, SNAP, FB)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.