How to work alongside someone more successful than you -- and not get jealous

Performance coach Jamie Edwards explains how being jealous of somebody more successful than you won’t help improve your career.

“Stop looking at it as ‘me against you.’ Look at it as ‘you are bringing out the very best in me,'” he told Business Insider.

“A really good question is ‘what can I learn from this individual?’ That will set you up. These people are put around you to help you go to a different level.”

Edwards is the founder of Trained Brain and has worked with elite sports stars like Gareth Bale and Joe Hart.

