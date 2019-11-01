15 great words that will make you sound smarter

- The English language could have more words than most comparable world languages – and some of its greatest words don’t get the airtime they deserve.
- “Mollycoddle,” “jejune,” and “bumfuzzle” are some of the wonderful words that are underused.
According to The Oxford Dictionaries, it’s possible that the English language has more words than most comparable world languages – which means there’s a legion of great terms out there just waiting to be deployed.
While we don’t forsee the English language’s most common words getting phased out anytime soon, here’s a list of 15 great words that deserve more airtime. Check them out below (with definitions courtesy of Dictionary.com) and then commit them to memory!
Dragoon
Definition: To force by oppressive measures; coerce.
Example: The tired mother was dragooned by her daughter into reading one last bedtime story.
Kerfuffle
Definition: A fuss; commotion.
Example: There was a bit of a kerfuffle during the concert when one of the backup dancers missed his cue.
Indelible
Definition: That cannot be eliminated, forgotten, changed, or the like.
Example: The teacher left an indelible mark on her students, and they never forgot her.
Jejune
Definition: Without interest or significance; dull; insipid.
Example: Try as she might to like it, the book that her friend was raving about seemed rather jejune to her.
Aplomb
Definition: Imperturbable self-possession, poise, or assurance.
Example: He told the funny story to his party guests with great aplomb.
Denigrate
Definition: To speak damagingly of; criticise in a derogatory manner; sully; defame.
Example: They tried to denigrate her achievements, but in the end she triumphed.
Ken
Definition: Knowledge, understanding, or cognizance; mental perception.
Example: The substitute teacher was asked to teach some material beyond his ken.
Pedant
Definition: A person who makes an excessive or inappropriate display of learning.
Example: Reading fantasy books often provoked the pedant in the science teacher, who could not suspend his disbelief enough to enjoy fantastical novels.
Lollygag
Definition: To idle about; goof off.
Example: They were in a rush, so the mother told her child to stop lollygagging around and hurry up.
Onus
Definition: A difficult or disagreeable obligation, task, burden, etc.
Example: As part of the jury, the onus fell on her to seek the truth.
Cavil
Definition: To raise irritating and trivial objections; find fault with unnecessarily.
Example: The politician would cavil at the smallest of things, rather than do his job.
Bumfuzzle
Definition: To confuse or fluster.
Example: The girl told her brother that she needed to stop at home before dinner in an attempt to bumfuzzle him before his surprise party.
Nimbus
Definition: A cloud, aura, atmosphere, etc., surrounding a person or thing.
Example: The volcano erupted and the trees were surrounded by a nimbus of smoke.
Sublimate
Definition: To divert the energy of a biological impulse from its immediate goal to a more acceptable social, moral, or aesthetic nature or use.
Example: He attempted to sublimate his anxiety through peaceful meditation.
Mollycoddle
Definition: To coddle; pamper.
Example: The coach mollycoddled his favourite players, and ignored the rest.
