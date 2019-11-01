15 great words that will make you sound smarter

  • The English language could have more words than most comparable world languages – and some of its greatest words don’t get the airtime they deserve.
  • “Mollycoddle,” “jejune,” and “bumfuzzle” are some of the wonderful words that are underused.
According to The Oxford Dictionaries, it’s possible that the English language has more words than most comparable world languages – which means there’s a legion of great terms out there just waiting to be deployed.

While we don’t forsee the English language’s most common words getting phased out anytime soon, here’s a list of 15 great words that deserve more airtime. Check them out below (with definitions courtesy of Dictionary.com) and then commit them to memory!

Dragoon

Cruel Intentions/Columbia PicturesTo compel by coercion.

Definition: To force by oppressive measures; coerce.

Example: The tired mother was dragooned by her daughter into reading one last bedtime story.

Kerfuffle

Anna Webber/Getty Images for DigiTour MediaDisorder or commotion.

Definition: A fuss; commotion.

Example: There was a bit of a kerfuffle during the concert when one of the backup dancers missed his cue.

Indelible

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/APIncapable of being forgotten.

Definition: That cannot be eliminated, forgotten, changed, or the like.

Example: The teacher left an indelible mark on her students, and they never forgot her.

Jejune

Rob Loud/ Getty ImagesDry or uninteresting.

Definition: Without interest or significance; dull; insipid.

Example: Try as she might to like it, the book that her friend was raving about seemed rather jejune to her.

Aplomb

Warner Bros.Great confidence.

Definition: Imperturbable self-possession, poise, or assurance.

Example: He told the funny story to his party guests with great aplomb.

Denigrate

TriStar PicturesTo disparage.

Definition: To speak damagingly of; criticise in a derogatory manner; sully; defame.

Example: They tried to denigrate her achievements, but in the end she triumphed.

Ken

The Good Place/NBCRange of knowledge.

Definition: Knowledge, understanding, or cognizance; mental perception.

Example: The substitute teacher was asked to teach some material beyond his ken.

Pedant

A Single Man/IM GlobalA formalist or precisionist.

Definition: A person who makes an excessive or inappropriate display of learning.

Example: Reading fantasy books often provoked the pedant in the science teacher, who could not suspend his disbelief enough to enjoy fantastical novels.

Lollygag

procsilas/flickrTo dawdle.

Definition: To idle about; goof off.

Example: They were in a rush, so the mother told her child to stop lollygagging around and hurry up.

Onus

20th Century Fox TelevisionObligation.

Definition: A difficult or disagreeable obligation, task, burden, etc.

Example: As part of the jury, the onus fell on her to seek the truth.

Cavil

Dean Drobot/ShutterstockTo make unnecessary objections.

Definition: To raise irritating and trivial objections; find fault with unnecessarily.

Example: The politician would cavil at the smallest of things, rather than do his job.

Bumfuzzle

GaudiLab/ShutterstockFlustered or confused.

Definition: To confuse or fluster.

Example: The girl told her brother that she needed to stop at home before dinner in an attempt to bumfuzzle him before his surprise party.

Nimbus

Mario Tama/Getty ImagesSurrounding clouds.

Definition: A cloud, aura, atmosphere, etc., surrounding a person or thing.

Example: The volcano erupted and the trees were surrounded by a nimbus of smoke.

Sublimate

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/ReutersTo improve or refine.

Definition: To divert the energy of a biological impulse from its immediate goal to a more acceptable social, moral, or aesthetic nature or use.

Example: He attempted to sublimate his anxiety through peaceful meditation.

Mollycoddle

The Princess Bride/20th Century FoxTo pamper or spoil.

Definition: To coddle; pamper.

Example: The coach mollycoddled his favourite players, and ignored the rest.

