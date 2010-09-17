TIP OF THE DAY: "I Failed A LOT Before I Hit It Big"

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again:



“The very first company I started failed with a great bang.

The second one failed a little bit less, but still failed.

The third one, you know, proper failed, but it was kind of OK. I recovered quickly.

Number four almost didn’t fail. It still didn’t really feel great, but it did OK.

Number five was PayPal.”

– Max Levchin, PayPal co-founder: FailCon: Failing Forward To Success : NPR

