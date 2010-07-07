Off-Court Wisdom From "The Wizard Of Westwood"

Photo: The Associated Press

As a kid in 1960s Los Angeles, I ended up watching the same show every week. The UCLA men’s basketball team would play even-up with some other college for the first 10 minutes of the game. By halftime, they’d have a double-digit lead. Then a romp.Game after game, season after season…victories…NCAA Championships. An astonishing 10 of them in a twelve-year stretch. The ironic part was the guy running the team: dark suit, horn rim glasses, every so often shouting out “goodness gracious sakes alive!”



In the middle of the turbulent 60s and 70s, at the apex of the protest movement in ultra-trendy L.A., the guy in charge looks like…a schoolteacher!

The recent death of this ‘schoolteacher’ – John Wooden, ‘the Wizard of Westwood’ – got me to thinking how much we could use such a schoolteacher in the turbulent 2010s, at the apex of the digital age, in ultra-trendy internet land.

A few of Coach Wooden’s greatest bromides for your perusal (I’m sure he’d like nothing better than for us to pass them on to one another):

“Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.” Far too many of us – individuals and companies – focus on what’s missing, what we lack. Winning is about making the most of our strengths.

“Adversity is the state in which man most easily becomes acquainted with himself, being especially free of admirers then.” The economic crucible of the past three years was a great time of learning. What did you learn…about you?

“Failure is not fatal, but failure to change might be.” The great people and great companies don’t over-react to failures and they always adapt. In fact, they celebrate their ability to adapt.

“If you don’t have time to do it right, when will you have time to do it over?” Time management tip: Slow down.

“It’s what you learn after you know it all that counts.” Many people in our business are crippled by the weight of their own knowledge and experience. The only guy who really worries me is the one who thinks he’s got it all figured out.

“Never mistake activity for achievement.” Question your own process constantly. Much of the sales day is taken up by “stuff we’ve always done” that’s not really making any difference.

“The main ingredient of stardom is the rest of the team.” Sustainable, long term success is always built across carefully cultivated team environments. Always. So whenever you think it’s just your own mad skills that are making it all happen, remember that…

“Talent is God given. Be humble. Fame is man-given. Be grateful. Conceit is self-given. Be careful.”

This post was originally published at Get The Drift, Upstream’s online marketing blog. It is republished here with permission.

