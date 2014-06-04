19 Terms That China Bans Because Of Tiananmen Square

AP In this June 5, 1989 file photo, a Chinese man stands alone to block a line of tanks heading east on Beijing’s Changan Blvd. from Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

The 25th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre is this week, and China is taking extreme measures to make sure nobody commemorates the event.

In 2012, China Digital Times identified more than 100 search terms China bans around the anniversary of Tiananmen Square. The country has already shut down Google services ahead of the 25th anniversary.

The government puts a lot of effort into erasing the 1989 massacre from books, TV, and internet resources that are available to its citizens. China’s younger generation seems mostly unaware of the student-led, pro-democracy Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing that drove Chinese soldiers to kill hundreds (or possibly thousands) of people.

Some of the words and terms the government has blocked seem odd and out-of-place, but they’re tied to the event and could bring up information about it. Some of these words were coded in an (unsuccessful) attempt to evade Chinese government censors.

Here’s a list of some of the terms:

