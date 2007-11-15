WordPress Traffic Passes TypePad, Execs Getting Rich?

WordPress is now the No. 2 most-visited blog host, passing rival SixApart’s TypePad last month, according to the latest tally from Nielsen Online. WordPress-hosted sites drew 11.4 million unique visitors last month, representing 444% year-over-year growth, while TypePad-hosted sites drew 10.6 million uniques, up 20% year-over-year. Google’s (GOOG) Blogger is still No. 1 with 34.1 million Oct. uniques. (Full list and stats after jump.)

In October, WordPress grew by 1 million uniques over September’s 10.4 million, representing 9.6% month/month growth. Meanwhile, TypePad’s traffic was flat month-to-month. Not yet in the top 10: David Karp’s Tumblr, a slick, lightweight blogging platform that just got a major overhaul — and its first round of funding.

Will WordPress execs cash in on their success? Last month, the word was that parent company Automattic was looking to sell for $150 million – $300 million. Now TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington reports that Automattic will instead take another round of funding, as high as $50 million, with “most of it” supposedly going to execs selling shares, like founder Matt Mullenweg and chief executive Toni Schneider.



Table 1: Top 10 Social Networking Sites for October 2007 (U.S., Home and Work) Please view in a fixed-width font such as Courier. +-----------------------+----------+----------+----------------+ | Site | Oct-06 | Oct-07 | Percent Change | | | UA (000) | UA (000) | | +-----------------------+----------+----------+----------------+ | Myspace.com | 49,516 | 58,843 | 19% | | Facebook | 8,682 | 19,519 | 125% | | Classmates Online | 13,564 | 13,278 | -2% | | Windows Live Spaces | 7,795 | 10,261 | 32% | | AOL Hometown | 9,298 | 7,923 | -15% | | LinkedIn | 1,705 | 4,919 | 189% | | AOL People Connection | 5,849 | 4,084 | -30% | | Reunion.com | 4,723 | 4,082 | -14% | | Club Penguin | 1,512 | 3,880 | 157% | | Buzznet.com | 1,104 | 2,397 | 117% | +-----------------------+----------+----------+----------------+ Source: Nielsen Online Table 2: Top 10 Blogs for October 2007 (U.S., Home and Work) Please view in a fixed-width font such as Courier. +-------------------+----------+----------+-----------------+ | Site | Oct-06 | Oct-07 | Percent Change | | | UA (000) | UA (000) | | +-------------------+----------+----------+-----------------+ | Blogger | 21,572 | 34,104 | 58% | | WordPress.com | 2,104 | 11,440 | 444% | | Six Apart TypePad | 8,813 | 10,601 | 20% | | tmz.com | 7,107 | 7,805 | 10% | | LiveJournal | 3,366 | 4,260 | 27% | | Xanga.com | 4,760 | 2,741 | -42% | | Thatsfit | 534* | 2,613 | 389% | | Gizmodo | 941* | 2,135 | 127% | | Autoblog | 920 | 1,949 | 112% | | StyleDash | 1,319 | 1,947 | 48% | +-------------------+----------+----------+-----------------+ Source: Nielsen Online

