Here's How Lousy The Blog Hosting Business Is: WordPress Company Revenue Only About $10 Million A Year

WordPress creator Matt Mullenweg

Photo: Matt Mullenweg

WordPress is arguably the best free blogging platform on the planet, and founder Matt Mullenweg should be commended for all the open-source and for-the-greater-good initiatives that WordPress parent company Automattic has done.But wow, given the magnitude of WordPress — and its dominance in the market — what a small business.



On stage at Le Web conference in Paris, the WordPress team says it makes a little less than $1 million per month from its services, which include selling premium features, VIP hosting, etc. That’s around $10-12 million per year.

That’s obviously more than $0, and revenues seem to be kept low by design. It is a “freemium” site, after all. (We also don’t know where those revenues are coming from, and how fast they’re growing.)

But given WordPress’s scale, it still sounds small. The company has about 30 million publishers, which it says is equivalent to about 10% of all websites in the world. And it’s getting about 300 million unique visitors a month, just on WordPress.com.

Makes you wonder how much money Tumblr — which just raised a bunch of new financing — will eventually be able to generate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.