WordPress Outage Temporarily Cures Blogorrhea

Blogging service WordPress was out for at least some of its VIP clients during parts of this morning. Among the suddenly silenced — whose owners are supposed to pay a $600 setup fee and $500 per month, per blog hosting fee — included those in Om Malik’s empire, such as GigaOm and NewTeeVee. Malik says the outage was due to a denial of service attack.



Update: Everything back to normal, and WordPress parent company Automattic CEO Toni Schneider notes: “A handful of blogs were down during the attack. The vast majority kept running.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.