UPDATE: It’s back up.

Original: WordPress’s blog hosting service is down, taking huge sites like TechCrunch and GigaOm offline.

When we check into some WordPress-hosted blogs, we get this message, “Whoops! There was a small systems error. Please try refreshing the page and if the error is still there drop us a note and let us know.”

