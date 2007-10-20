WordPress Growing Like Crazy, On The Market?

Nielsen’s latest blog traffic rankings show a clear winner: third-place WordPress. The blog-hosting site recorded 10.4 million visitors in September, according to Nielsen, representing 290% year-over-year growth from last September’s 2.7 million uniques. WordPress is now neck-and-neck with rival Six Apart’s TypePad service, which garnered 11 million uniques last month. Both are still significantly behind Google’s Blogger, which attracted 29.6 million uniques, but that’s not an entirely relevant comp, since TypePad and WordPress are courting a more select user base. (Full stats after the jump.)



Will Automattic, which owns WordPress, be able to cash in on its success? PaidContent’s Rafat Ali reports that the company is up for sale, and is looking for $150 million – $300 million. Any price in that range would be an excellent exit for its founders — Ali says Automattic has only announced $1.1 million in funding so far — though he suspects more — from Polaris Venture Partners, Blacksmith Capital, CNET and Radar Partners. WordPress started as a free, open-source blog publishing platform in 2003 and now hosts 1.7 million blogs, including GigaOM and The Wall Street Journal‘s AllThingsD site.

Update: Automattic chief executive Toni Schneider says via email that the company is not on the block: “We are not looking to sell our business in any way at this time.”

<strong>Top 10 Blogs for September 2007 (U.S., Home and Work)</strong> +--------------------+----------+----------+-----------+ | Site | Sep-06 | Sep-07 | % Change | | | UA (000) | UA (000) | | +--------------------+----------+----------+-----------+ | Blogger | 19,751 | 29,596 | 50% | | Six Apart TypePad | 7,525 | 10,992 | 46% | | WordPress.com | 2,673 | 10,424 | 290% | | tmz.com | 6,000 | 10,293 | 72% | | LiveJournal | 3,685 | 4,160 | 13% | | Xanga.com | 5,528 | 3,008 | -46% | | Perezhilton.com | 1,234 | 2,203 | 79% | | Engadget | 1,503 | 2,021 | 34% | | Gizmodo | 763* | 1,891 | 148% | | Thatsfit | N/A | 1,726 | N/A | +--------------------+----------+----------+-----------+ Source: Nielsen Online, October 2007 <strong>Top 10 Social Networking Sites for September 2007 (U.S., Home and Work)</strong> +-----------------------+----------+----------+----------+ | Site | Sep-06 | Sep-07 | % Change | | | UA (000) | UA (000) | | +-----------------------+----------+----------+----------+ | Myspace.com | 47,189 | 58,581 | 24% | | Facebook | 7,765 | 18,090 | 133% | | Classmates Online | 13,291 | 13,313 | 0% | | Windows Live Spaces | 7,782 | 10,275 | 32% | | AOL Hometown | 9,997 | 7,685 | -23% | | Reunion.com | 4,712 | 4,845 | 3% | | LinkedIn | 1,762 | 4,075 | 131% | | AOL People Connection | 6,096 | 4,017 | -34% | | Club Penguin | 1,333 | 3,769 | 183% | | Buzznet.com | 1,061 | 3,737 | 252% | +-----------------------+----------+----------+----------+ Source: Nielsen Online, October 2007

