WordPress Founder: 25% Of Blogs Are Spam

At the Future of Web Apps conference, WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg boasts that his blogging service powers more than 2.5 million blogs, CNet’s Caroline McCarthy reports. But he says the company has also deleted more than 800,000 “splogs,” or spam blogs, too.



Rough, back-of-the-envelope maths suggests that’s about 25% of all blogs created on WordPress.com. Significant, but not nearly as bad as email: Anti-spam software firm Commtouch says 96% of global emails are junk (PDF).

